It's easy to assume that the Duchess of Cambridge's glossy hair and glowing complexion are the main reason for her Zoom elegance. But take a closer look and you'll see that it is indeed her uber-groomed eyebrows that are making all the difference.

You see, striking brows not only make one appear more polished and groomed, they anchor the face, frame features and lift your eyes - instantly. And there's no better time to get your eyebrows in shape than now when we're all glued to our laptops on Zoom meetings.

UK health and beauty retailer Superdrug has seen an 85 per cent week on week sales increase in their eyebrow trimmer and a 27 per cent increase in eyebrow and lash products since lockdown began. Not so surprising considering all the focus is on our eyes now that we are covering our mouth with a mask. I could go into the details of plucking and at-home waxing (some friends I know even thread theirs), but much can be done without removing a single hair. Here's how to groom - and grow - your eyebrows at home.

Fill in the peak first:

The first rule to adhere to is to focus on the top of your eyebrows, as this draws your attention upwards. Using a brow comb or spooly (clean mascara wand), brush the tops of your arches (at the highest point) downwards and lightly fill in the gap with an eyebrow pencil. Brush them back upwards. This is a good place to start, and sometimes you don't need any more than that to lift your eyes and create subtle definition.

Kate Middleton has been widely praised for nailing her appearance on Zoom. Video / @kensingtonroyal

Measure your arches:

Take a pencil and rest it from the inside of your nose to the outer corner of your eye to measure the correct placement of where your eyebrows should begin and end. If the length is shorter than this, fill in lightly to even out any discrepancies, being careful to leave the widest part of your eyebrow - the inner corner - more sparse than the rest. This is how they are naturally meant to be.

Grow your brows at night:

If you've over plucked in haste, apply castor oil to your eyebrows at night. Shavata's Organic Castor Oil Brow & Lash Strengthener will help to promote healthy hair growth. Or try RapidBrow.

Choose the right product:

If you prefer a pencil, make sure you choose a tone that is most natural. Most of us have eyebrows that are darker than our hair colour and often more ashy in tone. Don't go too dark or too warm as this will create a heaviness to the face and drag your features downward.

Upward fine strokes are most natural:

When using a pencil, concentrate on the tops of your eyebrows and use feathery upwards strokes. If you don't trust your handiwork, choose a product that has an applicator that creates natural stroke marks for you.

Set in place:

Once you've got your shape just right, set with a clear brow gel or use soap and a tiny amount of water to set them in place with a finger.