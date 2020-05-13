Imagine going out on your first date with a Tinder date, only to end up at the emergency room?

That's exactly what happened to 22-year-old Samara Hnaien after a harmless evening with a new flame turned to in a medical emergency.

Hnaien, from Australia, agreed to meet up with 23-year-old Charles Harris after they matched on dating app Tinder.

Harris says with everything shut due to Covid-19, the 22-year-old came over to his house to hang out.

"As everything is shut, the date was just Samara coming over to my house to hang out," Harris told BuzzFeed.

"The date was going very well, so we ended up kissing ..."

Before the date Harris had eaten a peanut sandwich. What he didn't realise was Hnaien had a severe peanut allergy.

Mid-kiss, the 22-year-old realised she was starting to have a bad reaction.

"My whole mouth started tingling mid-kissing basically, which is the first sign to me that I'm having a reaction, and I hadn't eaten anything, so I thought he must've had something that had peanuts in it," Hnaien told BuzzFeed.

After she asked whether he had eaten peanuts, she quickly asked him to inject her EpiPen in her thigh before calling the ambulance.

The pair then headed to the emergency room together.

Seeing the funny side to the situation, the pair made a video of their plight and uploaded it to TikTok.

"How was your Saturday night" Hnaien wrote, while posting a video of herself in hospital.

Harris then uploaded his video typing "Invited a Tinder date over" before showing Hnaien lying in a hospital bed.

They stayed at the hospital until 5.30am.

She says Harris handled the situation really well, describing him as "caring and genuine". She says he reassured her not to feel embarrassed.

I was just mortified and felt so bad for him. ... It's a pretty confronting experience stabbing someone with an EpiPen especially when you first meet them haha."

Despite ending up in hospital, Hnaien confirmed there would be a second date, and says she'll now ask potential dates if they've eaten any peanuts before kissing them.