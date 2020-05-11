A toddler's passionate rendition of the TLC classic No Scrubs has caught the attention of one of the girl band members, who says she'd love to babysit the girl in the future.

Lucia, 4, sang the song with such passion that TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas shared the video and offered to babysit the girl.

The video was originally posted to Instagram by Lucia's mum about a year ago but it went viral in the last few days after the TLC band member shared it.

"This absolutely warms my heart," Chilli wrote in the caption. "Talk about cuteness OVERLOAD and she meant EVERY word!!! #noscrubsever #demtlcbabies @along_her_way I would love to babysit u in the near future!!!!!!!"

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• TLC can't hear similarities between No Scrubs and Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You despite claims

• Album review: TLC

• TLC star files for divorce

• TLC raised nearly $600k to make their final album

You must watch it right to the end for the best part of Lucia's rendition: her Broadway-like performance of the final verse "Trying to holler at me".