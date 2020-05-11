An Australian bride has shared how she managed to save thousands of dollars on bridesmaids' dresses by purchasing $25 Kmart dresses, while looking fabulous.

Brisbane woman Danielle Young initially wanted to buy the Shona Joy Bias Cowl Midi Dress which costs $240 each. But she soon realised she needed to keep costs down.

But while shopping at Kmart for Christmas gifts she spotted a range of dresses that she thought looked stunning and was too good to pass up.

"I saw them and they were exactly what I wanted," she told Daily Mail.

"I did initially wanted another colour, but I couldn't get over the price so I settled for the black - which I didn't mind at all.

"As soon as I got home, I made my sister try it on and it was exactly the dress I had in mind."

While the price was something she couldn't pass up, Danielle explained the quality of dress was excellent and her bridesmaids said they were comfortable and were happy to wear them again.

She said her bridesmaids were "excited and surprised" the gowns from Kmart were "such great quality".

Now she wants to share her shopping success story with other brides so they can feel inspired to find a suitable outfit for a respectable price.

Danielle shared photos of the dresses and her bridesmaids online, receiving thousands of comments of support.

"You wouldn't even be able to guess they're Kmart, especially dressed up with the shoes! Sooo pretty," one said.

Another woman added: "That is amazing, you can not even tell! The bridesmaids pulled it off so well too!"

Dresses aren't currently available on the Kmart NZ website