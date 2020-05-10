COMMENT:

Presuming you've been playing by the lockdown rules if you're not living with a partner, it's probably been more than seven weeks since you've had sex.

It's a long time for most of us – we are starved of human touch . However, since we're all being socially responsible for the health of our entire population, this sacrifice has given us another very unique chance. We have an ability to eliminate several sexually-transmitted infections (STIs) from society as well.

Like the coronavirus, many STIs are transmitted during the highly-infectious early stages. I'm thinking especially of the three most common ones here: gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and syphilis. A lot of new infections between sexual partners happen during the first couple of weeks of having bacteria in your body, because you're asymptomatic and have no idea you are infected.

Another issue here is with window periods. Gonorrhoea and chlamydia have 14-day window periods: the duration of time where a person may not test positive because tests can't pick up the antibodies yet. For syphilis, it's a little longer – approximately three to six weeks. Traditionally, when you go into a health centre for an STI check-up you can't "count" any sex you've had in the prior two weeks (at least) so it's impossible to truly "know your status" unless you've had none for that time.

As this pandemic has brought upon involuntary celibacy for many people, we have all passed these window periods now. This means, if – as a group of once-sexually-active people – we test and treat these three STIs before we start having sex again, we could effectively eliminate them from New Zealand society.

The goal is the same as with the coronavirus: if there's no virus or bacteria left to pass around, it dies. It appears we will only be at risk again when borders re-open and the possibility of transmission via international travellers to New Zealanders becomes relevant.

This brings us back to the newly-popularised definition of "elimination" as promoted by the Government. Elimination of these STIs does not mean zero cases. Rather, it means the chain of transmission has been broken; the curve has been not flattened but squashed. Future cases will appear, but could be stamped out constructively before they have a chance to flow back through our sexually-active society.

As per the coronavirus pandemic, this will involve commitment and diligence from all Kiwis. Once the next stage of lockdown is lifted, New Zealanders cannot jump back on the apps for much-needed hook-ups. You have to be tested (and, if needed, treated) first.

If every single one of us follows this "test and treat" philosophy before becoming sexually active again, gonorrhoea and chlamydia will die out, and syphilis won't be far behind. It will also enable our nation to make additional headway on new HIV infections, as the window period for that virus is six to twelve weeks.

This brings us to the practicality of the mission. "Do you know your current status?" needs to become a non-waivable part of the dating vernacular. There needs to be no fear or hesitation in asking a person you're planning on having sex with, "when was your last STI check-up?".

We also need to remove any shame in giving an answer. Whether an individual diagnosis was negative or positive, revealing it should be a point of pride. It tells your new partner: "I'm responsible".

And now for the hardest part. If we were to all commit to this mission of elimination of these STIs, if somebody admits they haven't been tested since before the lockdown started, you would have to tell them you can't have sex until they do. This is crucial. You must not accept any excuses like, "I know I'm fine" or "I would have had symptoms by now". Scientifically, neither statement can be confirmed as true without testing.

Past reports have revealed there are certain hotspots for these STIs. The North Island's east coast (the region including Gisborne) has previously topped the country for chlamydia, followed by Hawke's Bay, then the Taupo and Rotorua lakes. Both gonorrhoea are syphilis are most common per capita in Auckland.

Let these geographic confines not dictate your prior risk, though. Nor your willingness to test and treat. No matter where you are in New Zealand, you have the opportunity – and the unbridled social health responsibility – to do your bit.

Before the current pandemic, I would have thought this undertaking a Mission: Impossible. As we are proving with COVID-19, if everybody is dedicated, and on the same moral page, it's really not.

Book an STI check up with your GP now if you want to get on to this immediately, or wait until sexual health clinics have re-opened to the public. The choice is yours. Just do not – please, do not – jump back in the sack as soon as the lockdown rules allow it, without being tested and treated if appropriate.

As we've all learned with the current health pandemic, such selfishness will make the efforts of the many worth nothing.