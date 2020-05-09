Urzila Carlson, Lucy Lawless, Irene van Dyk, Hilary Barry and Jacinda Ardern got together, while apart, to celebrate Mother's Day.

The group of famous Kiwi mums made a "quarantine style" video together, passing each other a virtual chocolate bar and wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day.

Comedian Urzila Carlson posted the video to Twitter this morning, with the caption: "Happy Mother's Day from my coffee group to yours! Eat the chocolate, relax and put your feet up because we all know you'll have to go clean the kitchen in a minute!"

The video begins with Lucy Lawless getting to share chocolate with her mum in her bubble.

"It can be really hard to be in isolation with the kids on Mother's Day," Lawless says.

"I'll say," her mum replies.

Lawless then passes the chocolate to Irene van Dyk, who passes it to Hilary Barry. The broadcaster then gives it to Urzila Carlson who decides she's not going to share.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doesn't get a bite of the virtual chocolate but joins in with a message for New Zealand mums anyway.

