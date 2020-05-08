Kiwis might have to stick to swiping on their phones for a little while longer instead of heading out into the dating scene after lockdown.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today told Fletch, Vaughan and Megan on ZM today she expected people to be cautious for a while.

"A lot of level 2 is a lot of personal responsibility and we're just saying to people, 'don't open yourself up to lots of random contacts with people'," she said.

"No one wants to get the call to say, 'sorry, you need to stay home for two weeks because of someone you didn't keep distance from'."

Kiwis would be able to return to see friends, go to the shops, visit restaurants and hairdressers under level 2 of the Covid-19 alert system.

The rules for level 2 were set out by Ardern yesterday and Cabinet would meet on Monday to decide when the best time was to move out of level 3.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hopes people remain cautious a little while longer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It was likely Ardern would be going through Cabinet papers the day before on Sunday, which also coincided with Mother's Day this year.

Ardern told the ZM show her partner Clarke Gayford was "super thoughtful" and thought it was likely he would do something.

However, there could be a catch this year as she's not actually his mother.

"He did try and tell me the other day that it doesn't work like that - that it's Neve or nothing," Ardern said.

"That he's meant to only do things for his mother and it's totally 2-year-old Neve's responsibility."

Gayford was part of Ardern's bubble and the family had been living in Wellington since before the lockdown started.

Auckland was the city where the Prime Minister spent most of her time but her family had not been home in seven weeks.

Show host Vaughan Smith promptly offered to mow Ardern's lawns if she needed someone to help out while they were away.

It was also revealed Gayford packed her bags for the isolation period. Asked how he went, Ardern said: "I can tell you that on weekends I have to wear his clothes."

Meanwhile, earlier this week it was revealed New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi would co-write and direct an upcoming Star Wars film.

Kiwi actor Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in Star Wars Episode II - Attack of the Clones, suggested Waititi put Ardern in the movie.

"Bless. I didn't see that - that is hilarious," Ardern said after finding out about her praise from the Once Were Warriors star.

The Prime Minister would not speculate whether she was eyeing up a career shift to from the Beehive to the big screen.