It's been a rough few weeks for New Zealanders in lockdown, deprived of many of the things that used to fill their days.

For some the changes have been bigger than for others but, at some level, everyone has been affected by lockdown.

With the details of alert level 2 announced today, Kiwis are just waiting to hear when they can actually go back to doing all those things.

We asked New Zealanders on our Facebook page what they are looking forward to the most about the move to alert level 2.

Some people can't wait for a haircut, others a pint at the pub. But the one thing most responses have in common is this: after being restricted to their bubbles for weeks, Kiwis want to spend time with other people again.

One Facebook user, echoing what many others said, told the Herald they are looking forward to "seeing Mum, family and friends".

"Also farewelling my Father-in-law properly. That has been the hardest thing about this lockdown. The social distancing. Losing a loved one is hard, in lockdown it was simply awful," the person added.

Another user said they are looking forward to catching up with family, as well as getting their hair done and having "a proper coffee".

"Getting hugs from children and grandchildren and travelling to the South Island to see my son and his family," another reader said.

Another reader says she is looking forward to "being able to see my 97 year old mum, family and getting my hair done".

"Letting my toddlers stay with their grandparents an hour away, daycare reopening, having friends over for dinner," another Facebook user said.

Not everyone is seeing the move to level 2 with the same excitement.

One person said they have "enjoyed less noise, hearing birds chirping and not dirt bikes, police, ambulance sirens or them annoying siren speakers".

"I've seen less aggressive attitudes and more kindness. I hope people come out of this appreciating things more," the reader added.