Gavin was a fairly average-sized baby when he was born at 6 pounds, 15 ounces (3.1kg), however, three years later the toddler has grown to an abnormally big size.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, US mother Kat said that the 3-year-old is now 109.20cm tall and is a happy and healthy kid.

She said Gavin has regular check-ups with doctors and has always been above the normal growth curve for this age since birth.

But other than his abnormal size, he is like any other child who enjoys Halloween, birthdays and M&Ms candy.

The toddler spends his days playing with his mum Kat (who is 172.72cm tall), his father Galen (who is 177cm) and 16-year-old brother Caleb on their Midwest farm.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, his family have been working and studying from home — which is when Kat discovered TikTok.

She said her eldest son showed her the video-sharing platform and after spending the day watching short clips, she decided to share a video of her toddler.

"I woke up on Sunday and I said to my husband 'I'm going to make him famous' and it happened," she told Buzzfeed.

She started uploading videos of Gavin playing in the mud, lifting his toy truck and helping out on the farm.

The next morning, Kat realised that the videos exploded on TikTok, gathering millions of views.

Her current top video of Gavin jumping up and down on his dad's back has more than 15 million views.

Many have shared positive comments about Gavin, including "This boy is just so stinking adorable!", while others have been in awe about his size.

However, there have been negative comments made about the toddler.

"Is anyone else just absolutely REPULSED by this giant baby," one person posted in a Tweet that has gone viral.

is anyone else just absolutely REPULSED by this giant baby pic.twitter.com/0Un7QQ4kZF — Yard Sard: A Memoir (@DuckAlertsNOW) April 20, 2020

"There's been good comments, bad comments. There's funny [ones]. But some are mean, even a bit harsh about it. He is what he is," Kat said.

She wants people to stop being rude and said the comments did upset her initially.

"At first it did a little, but we have thick skin, it's not big deal to us. People can be mean online, they're behind a mask."

Kat said she is not planning to stop sharing videos any time soon and joked in 20 years time her son will probably "hate her" for making him internet famous.

"I think he's brought a lot of joy to people. I wish I had a mom-cam on myself because I can't capture all the stuff he does," she told Buzzfeed.