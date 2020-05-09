Bachelorette Lily McManus says being in lockdown with boyfriend Richie Boyens has been difficult, but they're still as happy as ever.

"I think lockdown is an interesting challenge for all couples, let alone a relationship that's fresh out of the womb like ours is," she explained.

The couple met on New Zealand's first season of The Bachelorette, and have now been together for six months.

Lily and Richie spent six weeks of lockdown in a small shed in Ligar Bay, at the top of the South Island. Photo / Supplied

They've been spending lockdown in Lily's small family shed in Ligar Bay near Takaka at the top of the South Island - and as it's only got one room they've understandably felt a little crammed in.

"We've been isolating in a one-room shed for six weeks, and the lack of personal space has been hard," says Lily.

"I'm the type of person that deals with problems by taking a long drive or a good amount of alone time to process and cement feelings - which hasn't been possible during lockdown."

While she and Richie are great communicators, they have struggled with being in each other's faces 24 hours a day.

"Every couple I know is essentially in the same boat as us, and I think it's probably healthy to feel like you wanted to sticky tape your partner to a chair and leave them in a cupboard for 48 hours."

Lily chose Richie in the finale episode of The Bachelorette NZ. The couple have now been together for six months. Photo / Supplied

"We're really open with our feelings, and compared to talking about your feelings on camera to the entire nation, it's been a walk in the park."

To avoid going stir-crazy, the couple have been trying to pass the time with fun activities, but say some days are harder than others.

"We've made homemade KFC, slept in until 2pm, done questionable haircuts and sh*t tattoos – and definitely put on a couple of kgs," she says.

"We tried the whole 'routine' thing - but there were also days where I stayed in bed till 2pm and stared at the ceiling listening to Norah Jones for 4 hours on repeat - and that's okay."

The pair have also butted heads a few times.

"I feel like in lockdown everyone has so much pent-up negative energy and sometimes your partner has to cop the blunt end of that stick," McManus admitted.

"There was the day that Richie tried to tell me how to make scrambled eggs and I wanted to take his eyes out."

McManus says they've been able to survive the last six weeks through regular check-ins with each other, open communication and perspective.

"Talking about how you're feeling ALWAYS helps. Sometimes it's the last thing you want to do, but every single time I feel better for it," she says.

"It can be easy to get caught up in the negatives, but I always tried to remind myself that I had a roof over my head, food in the fridge and people that love and support me - so I'm grateful."

As for whether they'll move in together permanently after lockdown is lifted, McManus says it's not on the cards.



"No. It's not a step that we want to rush into - we have all the time in the world," she says.

And if your relationship isn't all loved up and domestic bliss in lockdown either, McManus says don't be too hard on yourself.

"At the end of the day, we are both still happy and breathing. That's the main thing."