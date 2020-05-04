The Air New Zealand crew went the extra mile to entertain Kiwis on a rescue flight from Mumbai last week.

Footage posted on Facebook shows crew members dancing to the famous Indian song "Jai Ho" on flight 1957 from Mumbai to Christchurch on April 26.

The crew can be seen wearing face masks and gloves while dancing to the song.

The dance was posted to Facebook to mixed reactions. Photo / Facebook

Facebook users were split between some who thought the dance was a nice gesture while others found it "cringe".

"That is so cool," one person commented.

"This is just amazing. Love Air NZ crew. They are the best! Can't believe she danced to the whole song," another Facebook user commented.

"Slumdog millionaire vibes," someone replied.

"Jai Ho" was composed by A R Rahman for the 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire.