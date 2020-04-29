We all know a warm and dry home is a healthy one, but now that we're spending most of our time stuck at home, how warm exactly should it be?

The World Health Organisation released some recommendations last year about what your indoor temperature should be for optimum health, and now new research has come up with some easy-to-follow guidelines.

University of Otago professor of public health Philippa Howden-Chapman chaired the team behind the report and says the guidelines offer practical recommendations.

"We are hopeful the guidelines will assist in helping to turn around the type of preventable health costs identified in this latest research."

So, what are the negative effects of staying at home for a long period of time - aside from going stir-crazy and consuming too many baked goods?

According to the report, low indoor temperatures and cold air can inflame lungs and slow down circulation, increasing the risk of respiratory conditions and infection. It also stresses the circulatory system, which can affect heart health.

A cold, damp home won't help your chances of avoiding winter viruses. Photo / 123rf

Howden-Chapman says being cold stresses the immune system, making it harder to keep those winter viruses at bay - let alone coronavirus. Shivering, which is the body's way of generating heat, works the muscles harder which also puts pressure on the cardiovascular system.

"We know that being cold has an impact on older people's circulation in particular, because the blood gets more viscous and is more likely to form plaques, and people are more likely to have atrial fibrillation, or stroke and malfunctioning of their heart," Howden-Chapman says.

The report found that cold indoor temperatures have also been connected to asthma symptoms, increased blood pressure and poor mental health.

Cold homes are also associated with an increase in death and disease during the winter months - it's estimated that in New Zealand 1600 people die each winter as a result. Children, the elderly and those dealing with long-term illness are especially vulnerable, and they spend a lot more time indoors.

Another recent New Zealand study found that hospitalisations and injuries due to poor housing conditions could be costing over $145 million a year in hospital costs and ACC claims.

Damp and mouldy homes were to blame for over 35,000 nights in hospital costing around $35 million. Ministry of Health stats show that 6000 Kiwi children are admitted to hospital each year due to poor housing conditions.

So, what's the best temperature to heat your home during level 3?



The World Health Organisation says a minimum of 18C is widely accepted. A higher minimum indoor temperature, up to 24C, may be best for vulnerable groups including children, the elderly and the chronically ill.

Environmental health specialists from Massey University advise that indoor temperatures under 16C increase the risk of respiratory infections, and those below 12C cause stress to the cardiovascular system.

According to a 2006 study, Kiwi homes are cold compared to those in other temperature climates, with the average winter evening temperature at 17.9C - but sometimes as low as 10C.

From July 2021, the Government will require rentals to have a heater that can heat a main living area to 18C as part of its Healthy Homes standards, as well as underfloor and ceiling insulation.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website