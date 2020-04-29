

A US couple that had been together for 73 years spent their final moments holding hands as they succumbed to Covid-19, their heartbroken family has revealed.

Wilford and Mary Kepler from Wauwatosa in Wisconsin died within hours of each other at a local hospital.

Wilford died first and his devoted wife Mary died six hours later.

Granddaughter Natalie Lameka told local news station WTMJ that the pair had a strong relationship and it was that bond that formed the core of their extended family.

"Our family lost the glue that holds us together," she said.

The couple remained side-by-side until the end. Photo / WTMJ

The family still don't know how the couple contracted the virus but are thankful to hospital staff who allowed the pair to remain together, saying that Mary referred to them as "angels" before she died.

Hospital staff placed their beds next to each other, Lameka told WTMJ.

"They had been holding hands and that was just heartbreaking to hear but also heartwarming to hear. And we were just so thankful they were together and were aware they were together," she said.

Relatives described Wilford and Mary Kepler as the glue that kept their family together. Photo / WTMJ

Natalie Lameka and her brother Spencer were the only family able to see the couple in person in their last days, thanks to strict rules around the number of visitors allowed.

Other family relied on video and telephone calls, where Lameka recalled they were able to make one thing clear.

"They were able to say, 'I love you'."





