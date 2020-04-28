A Kiwi's surprise for his flatmate turned into a "heartbreaking experience" when he accidentally dropped their long-awaiting McDonald's meal on the way to the door.

With Zealand downgrading to Alert Level 3, all restaurants and cafes are allowed open with and some people have returned to work - with restrictions.

After spending his first day back at work dreaming of McDonald's, Wellington resident Connor Fenwick decided to surprise his flatmate, Zaman Lewis, by buying him a Maccas share box.

Fenwick told the Herald he spent an hour at the McDonald's drive-thru near The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa before he made his way home in Aro Valley.

However, while walking up the stairs things turned awry.

"I was so excited coming up the hill. I walked up the stairs and Zaman was on the balcony watching me. I could see the joy on his face.

"As I went up, I tripped on the last stair, then the bagged ripped and the Maccas went everywhere.

A Kiwi's surprise for his flatmate turned into a "heartbreaking experience" when he accidentally dropped their long-awaiting McDonald's meal on the way to the door. Photo / Zaman Lewis

"It was a very heartbreaking experience."

Lewis managed to film the aftermath as he actually wanted to document the great occasion.

"Unfortunately, as he pulled out his phone everything already happened," Fenwick recalled.

"In the moment I was devastated but at the same time it was something that you got to laugh about it."

Lewis posted the mishap on Facebook and Tik Tok and said it the posts quickly went viral with many people messaging him saying they felt sorry for them.

Fenwick tried to go back and get some more McDonald's but said there were "300 car lines" all over Wellington this evening.

Connor Fenwick and Zaman Lewis have been friends for many years and have shared a lot of hilarious experiences. Photo / Supplied

The pair ended up sitting down with the mess and ate what was salvable on the stairs.

Lewis said they have been friends for many years and always shared experiences like these.

"We are always doing fun stuff together and ending up in funny situations so it was a good laugh," he said laughing.

"It was a travesty."