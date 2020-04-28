A woman's plea for her man so "spice things up" in the bedroom backfired spectacularly after the unfortunate man came up with a grubby culinary reference in an effort to please his partner.

The unnamed woman took to Reddit to seek advice after the awkward encounter, writing that she was considering breaking up with him after he called her a "dirty little tomato".

The Reddit post reads: "So me and my boyfriend have been dating for six months, we have a pretty normal relationship but we get into a good amount of arguments.

"Usually it revolves around stupid things that he says.

"A lot of times I don't find my boyfriend that attractive, I've managed to not let this affect how our relationship has gone because I really love him but I don't know if I can take this any more.

"The sex we have used to be amazing, but as of lately I've been asking him to spice things up.

"He's managed to make some changes because he just likes pleasing me and does love me a lot but, today was kind of the last straw."

The woman added: "We were having really good sex but then in the heat of the moment he said something like 'you're my dirty little tomato'.

"I've never felt so turned off by him in the past months that we've been dating and been sexually active.

"I don't know what to do …"

She also complained he was addicted to video games, was "super dirty" and had "done disgusting things".

Most comments on the post suggested that his dirty talk was the least of her problems and that she should be more concerned with her partner's video game use and cleanliness issues.

Others couldn't get enough of his creative use of language, taking the erotically charged phrase to heart.

FYI I will be referring to everyone as "my dirty little tomato" for the rest of the day — Ramshackle Craftsmanship (@A_3ft_Giant) April 23, 2020

I'd love to be called a dirty little tomato, but not by someone I wasn't attracted to, nor who didn't wash, nor who played computer games all day.



The name is cute. The relationship isn't — Antonia (@Flaminhaystack) April 23, 2020