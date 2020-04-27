Meghan Markle has revealed to close friends that had Kate endured the same criticism and attacks from the press, the royal family would have stepped in to shun the tabloids and make changes to their media management.

The Daily Mail reports that, according to a friend, "[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised. Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out".

The friend went on to explain that what "irritated Meghan and Harry the most" was if the press had "constantly criticised and needlessly bashed Kate the way they did her, changes within the royals' media policy would have been made. No questions asked".

"She said she was being treated unfairly and picked on for everything she did including rubbing her belly too much when she was pregnant."

The Duchess, 37, and husband, Prince Harry, announced last week that due to Meghan's poor treatment from certain arms of the UK's tabloid press, they would have "no corroboration and zero engagement" with four media outlets, including the Daily Mail.

While it's been claimed palace aides were shocked by the Sussexes' move, according to Markle's friend: "Meghan said no one in the royal family should be surprised with the announcement.

"She said everyone knew exactly how Harry felt about the British tabloids and the changes he wanted made."

The friend also alleged Harry made numerous attempts to alert his father, Prince Charles, and his grandmother, the Queen, to the constant bullying his wife was suffering at the hands of the tabloids. However, the source claims the senior royals "wouldn't do anything to change the protocol", despite being made aware of "how it was tearing him apart".

They added that, as far as Markle was concerned, it felt as if his very real concerns were falling on deaf ears.

"Meghan said they made it seem like this is the way it is, deal with it. Harry had been dealing with it far too long. She said he wasn't going to let this destroy her life and their marriage."

"She said there was no way she was going to go through motherhood being criticised for every little thing she did,' the friend continued.

"She said she told Harry that it was only going to get worse, It was a no-win situation and the only solution was to take control of their own lives."

And in January, that drastic measure came to fruition when the Duke and Duchess announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

The couple have since relocated to the US, along with their son, Archie.