If you're having KFC withdrawals in lockdown you're not alone, and one woman may have the solution.

Ernestina Agyei, 30, from London, revealed she mixes flour and spices before deep-frying chicken in oil, to recreate her beloved KFC.

KFC dubbed the chicken 'exquisite' and a 9/10. Photo / Twitter

While they're keeping their 11 herb and spice formula a tightly guarded secret, after she posted the recipe online KFC dubbed her fried chicken "exquisite" and gave her a score of 9/10.

Agyei's recipe to making KFC's drumsticks at home

1. Mix 1 cup of flour, with one 1 tablespoon of the following: - sea salt, thyme, orengano, garlic salt, ground ginger, black pepper, onion powder, slap ya mamma (which is a mix of black pepper, red pepper and garlic) and two tablespoons of paprika

2. Add 1 tablespoon of aromat

3. Add one table of crushed chilli and set aside

4. Mix one cup of flour, 1/2 cup of oat milk, one egg, and sprinkle of salt, pepper.

5. Add half a grated nutmeg into the mixture

6. Season chicken with aromat

7. Coat chicken with plain flour

8. Coat chicken with batter

9. Coat chicken with seasoned batter mix

10. Coat well in the flour and shake off any excess

11. Deep fry chicken in hot oil. Repeat for each drumstick

12. Cook on high heat for 15 minutes

Ernestina Agyei shared step by step instructions on her Instagram page. Photo / Instagram

Being in lockdown has brought on unprecedented times for our local dining scene. And while you may have used the time wisely to brush up on your banana bread skills, if you're anything like us you'll also be thrilled by the idea of being able to sit down to a restaurant meal again - even it that still means in the confines of your own home.

As New Zealand prepares to move to level 3, Auckland restaurateur's are coming up with clever ways to get their delicious dishes out to customers, from make-at-home meal kits to menu favourites now available for delivery.

Here are some of the best options to sink your teeth into.