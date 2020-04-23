A new mum who gave birth to her newborn son was unable to cuddle or see him before she died of Covid-19.

UK mum Fozia Hanif passed away in Birmingham Heartlands Hospital on April 8 after her ventilator was turned off.

Just six days before her death, the 29-year-old gave birth to her baby son Ayaan Hanif Ali at 31 weeks.

Hanif, who had Covid-19, had to be moved to an intensive care unit after her conditioned worsened following Ayann's birth.

The new mum's only glimpse of her newborn boy was photos taken by nurses and her husband.

Before heading to hospital, Hanif was tested for the infection after it was discovered she had a fever while attending a maternity check-up.

According to ITV News, Hanif's husband, Wajid Ali, said: "They said we're going to keep her here to find out and we're going to do a Covid test and they kept her for two days.

Fozia Hanif, 29, who tested positive for Covid-19, passed away six days after giving birth to her son. Photo / ITV News

"The test came back positive and the next day they said it was mild and you can go home.

"After four days she had difficulty breathing and we called the ambulance."

Hanif was unable to have visitors and could only make a few phone calls a day.

She then had to give birth due to her condition via ceserean. After giving birth, the family were told her condition was improving. But six days later she died.

Hanif's father said: "It gave us proper hope, we got excited. They took her to the recovery ward, they gave her the phone, we actually spoke to her.

"When we walked into the hospital when they said they were going to turn the machines off, I said no don't turn it off until we arrive, she's a fighter, she can pull through – but when we walked in there, we just kept praying."

Her sister added: "She had no time at all.

"She was asking for food, she was asking about the baby, she was asking about family and then all of a sudden ... It was just a shock to us all."

Hanif's baby tested negative for Covid-19 but remains in hospital.

