After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared adorable photos of their son Prince Louis on his second birthday, his grandfather Prince Charles has released a heartwarming image showing the pair in a loving embrace.

The photo was posted from the official Clarence House Twitter account with the caption: "A very happy birthday to Prince Louis, who turns 2 today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his grandfather the Prince of Wales."

A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. 🎂



The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/olLLGASxX8 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 23, 2020

Royal watchers noted that the photo, taken before the Prince of Wales went into self-isolation, clearly shows the strong bond between the pair and labelled it "beautiful" and "perfect".

The photos initially released this morning by Louis' parents William and Kate showed the carefree youngster enjoying some time with paint.

Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!🎨



We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by The Duchess this April. pic.twitter.com/HLm5tXVYHy — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2020

The proud parents returned to social media later to show the truth behind the gorgeous photos, showing a mucky Prince Louis getting up-close and personal with his art.

Instagram Vs Reality



Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. pic.twitter.com/42IauvVpEB — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 23, 2020

Louis' artwork was likely created in one of William and Kate's home-schooling lessons during the coronavirus lockdown, with the Duchess recently explaining she kept the make-shift classroom up and running during the Easter holidays.

Speaking to the BBC, the mum-of-three shared: "It's just having that bit of structure, actually. It's great, there are so many great tips online and fun activities that you can do with the children so it hasn't been all hardcore."