The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our lives dramatically.

Whether that be social restricts or hygiene practices, the world we live in has now changed forever.

But it appears the Covid-19 pandemic has been a source of new baby name ideas.

One family family has come forward, admitting they have named their newborn son "Sanitiser" as a way to remember the what they went through in 2020.

Indian father Omveer Singh told Deccan Herald he wanted to make a contribution during the fight against the virus.

"Everyone if fighting against this virus...from our Prime Minister to ordinary people. This (Sanitiser) is our contribution," Singh said.

"Sanitiser is one of the best ways to protect oneself against contracting coronavirus infection...

"We will remember this period (lockdown), whenever (we) utter his name."

The naming of Sanitiser comes just weeks after other parents around the globe named their children with Covid-19 in mind.

Covid, Corona, Ko'rona Vyress and Lockdown are all names parents have attempted to call their children.

The name Covid Rose was also used, with a birth certificate coming as evidence the baby will be sporting the name for life.

