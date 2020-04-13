As peak boredom sets in, you might be looking for ways to pass the time.

You may want to try building a fort, having a movie marathon, or making Chelsea Winter's lockdown loaf.

But spare a thought for those who are expecting a bundle of joy amid this strange period and may be lacking naming inspiration.

As it turns out, some new parents have decided to embrace the pandemic as they choose a moniker for their new arrival - maybe considering, maybe not, that their children will bear these names long after coronavirus has been beaten.

Advertisement

From Covid Rose, to a Kobe Bryant inspired mash-up, here are the most bizarre coronavirus inspired baby names:

1. Covid and Corona

An Indian couple has given birth to twins during the pandemic and chosen the name Covid for their baby boy, and Corona for their little girl.

Speaking to Press Trust of India, Preeti Verma said: "There is a lot of apprehension nowadays regarding COVID-19. We wished to ease the anxiety and fear associated with these words and also make the occasion memorable. So, I and my husband took an instant decision to name our twins Covid (boy) and Corona (girl)."

2. Ko'rona Vyress

While there are no babies currently sporting this name yet - that hasn't stopped the hilarious memes circulating on social media.

The meme has done the rounds on Reddit. Photo / Reddit

3. Lockdown

A baby boy, born in Uttar Pradesh in India, has been given the name Lockdown.

The baby's father Pawan shared with Press Trust of India: "We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to enforce lockdown and save the people from corona pandemic.

"The lockdown is in national interest and so we decided to name the child as Lockdown."

4. Covid Bryant

Combining another of 2020's tragedies, Twitter user Niña Cayosa claims she heard a Manila woman has named her baby Covid Bryant - honouring the late Kobe Bryant and the virus.

Advertisement

While there is no evidence of a birth certificate, this didn't stop Twitter having a field-day over the alleged name.

5. Covid Rose

This one comes with an actual birth certificate as evidence that this baby will be sporting the name for life.

Twitter user @ramyeonduo uploaded a photo of a registration form which revealed that a newborn baby from Sultan Kudarat was named "Covid Rose," after the disease.

A certain @ramyeonduo posted on March 18 a copy of Philippine Birth Certificate showing a baby girl born in Sultan Kudarat bearing the name ‘Covid Rose’. https://t.co/CmQmKgCw9t — iOrbitNews Online (@iorbitnews) March 20, 2020

6. Coviduvidapdap

Another name hailing from the Philippines, Coviduvidapdap is indeed a real child as evidenced by a birth certificate posted on the internet.

While we couldn't track this certificate down, Twitter assures us it's real. Take from that what you will.

7. Quarantina

This name gained attention after a whiteboard list of quarantine baby names went viral - with this gem spotted among them.

The names have gone viral online. Photo / Reddit

8. Kovvy

This name is yet to do the rounds, but judging by the popularity of the name Kobe - currently sitting at number 67 in Australia's most popular baby name list - it's bound to make waves over the next 12 months.