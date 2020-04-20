Kiwi entertainer How to Dad has caused a stir online, after sharing a seemingly innocent picture of how he organises his cutlery drawer.

The fierce debate over the "correct" way to store cutlery broke out on Facebook and Instagram.

How to Dad shared his method of "knives, forks, spoons", adding that if others don't sort theirs the same "then you need to go".

Naturally, this fuelled some passionate replies from social media fans, some sharing their horror at the thought of not starting with forks on the left, followed by knives and spoons on the right.

How To Dad started a heated debate with this photo. Photo / Instagram

One angry fan replied: "Why would you put the knives on the left in the drawer when at the table you hold your knife with your RIGHT hand?"

Another commented: "Put the knife and fork in the drawer as you would lay them on the table ... then spoons go to the side. Honestly, I despair for mankind. I had no idea so many people were getting this simple concept so wrong!"

Others felt spoons should go in the middle of forks and knives. However, one passionate cutlery fan argued only a "psychopath" would do that.

"This is all wrong, it's messing with my head," they wrote. "It's forks, spoons, then knives."

So what is the right way to do it? According to kitchen showroom designer Elain Maytom there are "no hard and fast rules".

The expert said most people arrange their cutlery in the order they put it out on the table – forks on the left, knives in the middle and spoons on the right.

"It always makes sense to have the handles facing out and nearest to you, so that's what you grab hold of when taking them out," she told Home Beautiful.

The post seems to have inspired fellow lockdowners, who have turned to showing off their newly arranged cutlery drawers on social media.

"What did you do today...? Sorted my cutlery drawer," one person wrote on Twitter.