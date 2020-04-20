COMMENT:

Do you remember travelling through airports in the wake of 9/11? The rules and restrictions, the intense and anxiety-provoking security, the way it changed society's views of people of colour trying to travel… I

The end of privacy

No more partying

Police overreach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

No right to gather and protest

No more touching

App-based discrimination

Responsibilities shirked in a WFH world

Future lockdowns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.