The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have opened up about how the royal family is coping with isolation during the pandemic.

Prince William and Kate have been homeschooling their three children and staying in touch with the rest of the family using Zoom.

"I think this time of slowing down has made us refocus on the simple things that are important in life"



The Prince also spoke of how worried he was for his dad, Prince Charles, when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Kate told the BBC isolation has had "its ups and downs" but they have kept busy homeschool Charlotte, George and Louis.

She admitted it has been a learning curve for the family, with everyone having to get used to staying in touch using videoconferencing apps.

"It gets a bit hectic, I'm not going to lie," she said.

"With a 2-year-old you have to take the phone away. It's quite hectic for them all to say the right thing at the right time without pressing the wrong buttons. But it's great and it's nice to keep in touch with everybody."

The Duchess revealed everyone in the family had enjoyed keeping in touch but Louis has a fascination for the red button and often prematurely ends phone calls: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

"I think your father and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it's really hard, particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So we have been making sure we share in on birthday calls and things like that just to make sure we keep in touch with each other," she added.

The Duchess also hinted they might call Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Los Angeles next month to celebrate Archie's first birthday, on May 6.