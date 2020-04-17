Lockdown has drastically changed the way of life for many of us - but one Kiwi family isn't letting it get in the way of their creativity.

According to Newshub, a West Auckland dad has come up with a clever way for his daughter to keep in touch with her friends: a four-metre seesaw built through a fence between their backyards.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ-wide bear hunt to help kids deal with isolation

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Keeping kids entertained during lockdown

• Kāpiti family describe life in self-isolation

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Everything you need to know about self-isolation

His partner Stephanie Livingston shared a video of the seesaw on Facebook. She told Newshub she hadn't expected the rave reviews it received.

Advertisement

"We have realised, overnight actually, how epic our little isolation bubble world has been and how much it has cheered people up imagining it in their yard with their bestie!" she said.

It's made a huge difference to her step-daughter, Summer, she says.

"She has been happy and stress-free this lockdown as she has been able to hold on to some normality of still interacting with her friends ... even if it is a different way at the moment!"

Summer is living at her dad's place in Glendene during lockdown, where she has friends living on both sides of the fence.

"Her days are spent alongside the fence dancing and playing charades and chatting away to her friends," Livingston said.

The seesaw is the newest addition to Summer's bubble - but it seems like it's the most popular one so far.

‌

‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website