The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles for the first time since the couple moved there last month.

The Sussexes were seen walking their two dogs in the city on Friday, according to the Daily Mail.

READ MORE:

• Meghan and Harry deliver meals to vulnerable people amid Covid-19 pandemic

• Prince Harry, Meghan Markle rumoured buyers of Mel Gibson's California mansion

• Mystery of Meghan and Harry's final Instagram post

• Prince Harry and Meghan: What comes next for the Sussexes?

Meghan was sporting a blue bandanna over her face.

Advertisement

Harry was pulled along by a black labrador, while Meghan was at one point seen carrying her rescue beagle, Guy.

PICTURED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walk Beagle Guy and Labrador Oz wearing bandanas as facemasks during lockdown in Los Angeles https://t.co/euu67GTtLZ — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) April 17, 2020

The couple were abiding by new Southern Californian regulations which mandate the wearing of face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the security guard thought to be with them was not wearing one.

Harry and Meghan didn't bring 11-month-old Archie with them, as he's said to be "toddling everywhere" at the moment.

They officially stepped down from royal duties on March 31. They've now settled in California, although they initially moved to Canada last year.

It's thought they are staying in Malibu while looking for a "forever" home.

This week it was revealed Meghan and Harry had been helping deliver meals to people in LA as part of the Project Angel Food charity. They were spotted in West Hollywood on Thursday accompanied by a security team.

A source close to the Sussexes told the Daily Mail the couple had hoped to keep their volunteer work private, but were happy the charity was getting recognition.