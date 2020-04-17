A sign placed outside a house in the Christchurch suburb of St Martins has been doing the rounds on social media, as parents struggle through the first week of homeschooling children in lockdown.

"It takes a village to raise a child but I swear it's going to take a vineyard to home school one," the sign reads.

The sign was spotted in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

"Keep it up, we can do this," the sign author - supposedly an ever-hopeful parent - added.

Home-based learning began in New Zealand this week, with a dedicated TV channel in English fronted by Suzy Cato, as well as a channel in Te Reo Māori, and thousands of learning packs and devices sent to Kiwi students.

Parents have been working on setting up routines and trying to help their children get their heads around homeschooling.

It's not just in New Zealand: all over the world, desperate mums and dads in lockdown are sharing memes of what it is like to try to home school your children in a pandemic.

I just did twenty minutes of phys ed exercises with my fourth grader.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in my memory. — Dad and Buried (@DadandBuried) March 24, 2020

What a crazy world— my 5yo just requested me to please not be loud or crazy because she has a call at 10 with her class. — #hashtagtacos 🌮 (@VicVijayakumar) March 24, 2020

I told the kids we we were starting homeschool at 9am and they all are hiding from me in their rooms with the doors locked so is this winning? It feels like winning. — Divergent Mama (@Divergentmama) March 23, 2020