The wedding of Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi has officially been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple had previously announced they were set to marry in London at St. James's Palace on May 29. The wedding was to be followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, hosted by the Queen.

However, the palace has confirmed the plans are no longer going ahead and that the royal wedding has indeed been cancelled.

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a spokesman for the palace told People magazine.

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

The news comes after the UK government announced the nationwide lockdown is set to continue for a minimum of another three weeks.

While the couple's wedding plans have been derailed by the pandemic and marred by her father Prince Andrew's alleged sex crimes, the Princess did have a moment of joy in her engagement.

Her fiance, Edward Mozzi, the son of French Count Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, got down on one knee during a romantic getaway in September on the Italian island of Capri last September.

Prior to their engagement, the couple had been dating since mid-2018, but have known each other for much longer and have been family friends for years.

