The Duchess of Cambridge has taken a hard stance on screen time for her children and won't allow any of her three offspring to have their own devices.
According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duchess "is very strict on screen time" and "won't allow Prince George, Princess Charlotte or Prince Louis their own devices", she told Okay!
Instead the 38-year-old mother-of-three is encouraging creativity in her children during the lockdown, and inspiring a love for the outdoors.
Nicholl said: "The emphasis during this time will be on arts and crafts, painting and doing things that aren't screen-orientated. Kate is usually very strict on screen time and keeps it to a minimum."
She added that the lockdown was providing a good opportunity for George, Charlotte and Louis to get outside and explore their family home on Anmer Hall.
"They've got climbing frames, swings and a pond, and each of the children are in charge of their own little patch of the kitchen garden."
The family is also spending the time preparing for Prince Louis' second birthday next week. Despite restrictions they are said to be making sure it will still be a great day for the family.
Prince Louis already has a love for playing outdoors and Nicholl revealed he was "happiest when exploring the grounds" of Anmer.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
A previous source told US Weekly that the Duke and Duchess had "banned iPads" in their home, declaring them as "adult-toys" and not for children.
Last year Kate undertook several projects to encourage children to explore the outdoors, including her Back to Nature garden for the UK's Chelsea Flower Show.
The Duchess said Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were actively involved in collecting twigs, logs and moss from around Anmer Hall for the display.
