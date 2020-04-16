An array of workout videos from over the decades that you can enjoy even from (maybe especially from) the comfort of your couch.

Most of our workouts are at home now. Which is why it's

Cindy Crawford's Shape Your Body

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Sandahl Bergman's Body

Jayne Kennedy, Love Your Body

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cherfitness

Alyssa Milano, Teen Steam

Muscle Motion