Successful business entrepreneur Jay Mazini has made an incredibly kind gesture towards US fast-food workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The businessman, who has a net worth of $8 million (NZ$13.5m), shared a video to his massive Instagram following of him gifting $40,000 (NZ$66,700) to four employees at a Checkers store in Paterson, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

In the video, Mazini is seen asking workers, who earn $11 per hour (NZ$18.30), to come up to the drive-thru window.

The employees look hesitant at first, as he blesses them for their hard work during the pandemic.

But their hesitance turns into disbelief as he hands over four massive stacks of $10,000 (NZ$16,600) to each employee.

The video ends with the workers screaming with joy, thanking the entrepreneur and giving him high fives.

"Bless the world!!! Just wanna change lives man," Mazini wrote on Instagram.

"As much as i got burned, my heart don't change. Today i decided to help a few people that worked in Checkers, in Paterson, NJ.

"I don't care about money, I care about helping the ones in need!!! Just wanted to bless all 4 employees with $40,000 ... $10,000 each ... you get what you give out!!!!"

After sharing the Instagram post, one of the workers left a comment thanking him for his kind gesture.

"From me and the rest of the crew brother, we definitely appreciated your gesture it touched our souls bro. Hope you and your family continue to be blessed. Thanks again brother," he wrote.

Others were touched by the moment of generosity.

"This really made me smile! I'm soo happy for them," one person wrote.

Another added: "You can tell the guy in the red really needed this. Changing lives one person at a time. Love this yo."

Mazini is a prolific business owner who has incredible fan followers on Instagram, according to online publisher Otakukart.

He started working from age 14, making $400. By the age of 24, he converted that money to $8 million by investing in a clothing line, selling leather and investing in the stock market.

He now owns a clothing store named Mazini Italy partnering with a rapper named Dave East.

Also, he has a financial programme named Crytzo to help people invest in their future.

As he grew up, Mazini became an Instagram star who earned a lot of fame and attention for inspiring posts and being vocal about current social issues. He now has 491,000 followers on the social media platform.