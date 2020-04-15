A woman who was caught up in deadly Las Vegas mass shooting has married the man who saved her life on that fatal night.

US woman Chantal Melanson was enjoying a night out at a bar on day two of the Route 91 Harvest festival when a stranger came over and introduced himself.

Just 24 hours later, that same man would save her life during one of America's worst mass shootings of all time.

Chantal went to the festival after a friend offered her a spare ticket.

Advertisement

Austin crossed paths with Chantal, with the now 24-year-old doing his best to impress Chantal and her friends.

After chatting and dancing together the pair soon realised there was a spark. The next day Chantal decided to head along to the festival early, messaging Austin if he wanted to meet up.

The pair took a photo together in front of the stage and continued to dance the festival night away.

One hour later, just after 10pm on October 1, 2017, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd, shooting from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel above the crowd.

Their lives changed forever.

"We thought it was fireworks at the beginning since all big concerts usually have some kind of fireworks, however when it wasn't stopping, everyone dropped to the ground," Chantal told Metro.

"We were on the ground across from each other so we both were looking at each other. We stayed on the ground for a while and the shots were not stopping.

"Austin's friends' parents told everyone to run to safety because the shots were non stop. Everyone ran in different directions but Austin stayed with me and we ran together. We ran across the entire festival grounds stopping a few times to get shelter."

Advertisement

Austin holding her hand tight helped her escape unharmed.

Fifty eight people people died in the shooting, while a further 869 people were injured.

The pair jumped into a taxi, along with an injured victim and were taken to hospital.

With the city in lockdown, Austin and Chantal shared a night in hospital, supporting one another as they dealt with the emotional toll of what happened.

The next day the pair parted ways, with Austin flying home to California and Chantal back to Canada.

The couple FaceTimed each other every day and fell in love.

Chantal says: "He was the only person I wanted to talk to. It just felt so right and safe talking to him after what we went through. He told me he would come visit me in Canada.

"Six weeks later he made his promise! And we never spent more than six weeks apart, either me going to California or him Canada."

Austin proposed on March 8, 2019, after 18 months together, taking Chantal to her favourite beach, Laguna Beach in California.

The couple were legally married on November 1, but still plan a proper wedding with friends and family after Covid-19 ruined their May wedding party plans.

They plan to rearrange their wedding party and celebrate their remarkable love story when lockdown is over.