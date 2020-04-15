An Australian couple have been praised after they put their wedding on hold to join their fellow doctors and help save lives as they battle Covid-19 on the frontline.

Greta was supposed to don her wedding dress, and Max his suit - instead the pair, who are both emergency doctors, replaced it with their scrubs.

The couple were supposed to get married on Saturday, but instead the pair posted a message to the world while inside a Western Australian hospital begging people to stay home.

"We should be getting married today, but instead ..." Greta's sign read, while Max's sign said "We went to work for you, so stay home for us."

The picture shows the sweet moment the couple kiss while holding up the signs.

Greta and Max were meant to get married on April 11, however the couple postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic and went to work instead. Photo / Instagram / thegreatmedscape

Greta told Nine News their family lived abroad and the border restrictions meant getting everyone important to attend the wedding would be impossible.

They explained their decision to cancel was emotional but said it "just felt right" and hoped their situation would drill home the message to the public.

"We're trying to get people to stay at home," Greta said.

"We're working in a pretty vulnerable, remote community at the moment, so if people can adhere to the rules and try to keep case numbers down, that would be incredible."

The couple's sacrifice has been met with love from the community, with some labelling them heroes.

"You guys are heroes, I'm so sorry your day has been postponed. When this crazy time passes have the biggest best wedding ever," one person commented.

"Forever grateful," another added.

Their original wedding day did come with a surprise when colleagues went all out and dressed them in butchers paper and a rubbish bag to make them "feel like the most beautiful couple".