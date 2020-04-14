A mum has shared an incredibly simple hack to help families who are going through toilet paper too fast during the lockdown.

In a Facebook budget group, an Australian woman posted a "game-changing" hack that slows down the rate of toilet paper use.

The woman was forced to come up with the solution because supermarkets in Australia are still dealing with the essential item being low in stock and her children relying on the home stash because they are not in school.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus stockpiling: Adelaide man hoards 5400 toilet paper rolls

• The Conversation: Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?

• Coronavirus 'panic buying': Dunedin toilet paper factory working overtime to meet demand

• Coronavirus: Family accidentally buys 2300 rolls of toilet paper during national shortage

Advertisement

"Going through toilet paper faster than usual?" she asked mums in the group.

"Try squashing the roll - so it doesn't spin so quickly and then not as much will be pulled off."

The mum also shared photos of a toilet roll being squished.

A simple flattening of the toilet paper will see your supply last longer. Photo / Facebook

The simple trick prompted others to be amazed by the deceptively easy trick.

"Mind-blowing!!!" a thrilled woman wrote. "I'm definitely trying this."

"Will be doing this for hubby," another shared, adding: "I hear that toilet roll holder spin & I just cringe!"

Another said she had been doing this for a number of years and assured others that the simple hack works.

Other shared their own tricks to rationing toilet paper, including one mum who reveals a line on the wall will give little hands the guidelines they need.

Advertisement

It may look a little funny, but these mums swear by it. Photo / Facebook

"Draw a line three or four squares down," she advised. "Easy measurement for all."

Another shared that not letting kids have access to the roll is an easy fix.

"[This is the same as] me putting the toilet paper out of my kid's reach so he has to yell out to me to ration out to him," she wrote.

"We don't put it on the roll as kids use a lot less when it not on," another agreed.