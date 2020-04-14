An American woman has been forced to say goodbye to her beloved husband via a video call after coronavirus kept them apart.

Marini Smith, from the US state of Michigan, was unable to see her husband Rayshone in the week before coronavirus killed him.

A nurse, who was so touched by their heartbreaking story, used her own phone to connect the couple and their daughter through FaceTime.

And in another tragic twist, Ms Smith was also unable to attend her husband's funeral due to her own coronavirus diagnosis.

"The nurse felt so bad for my daughter and I, she used her personal phone and FaceTimed us, which I thought was really, really nice," Ms Smith told CNN.

"So, she let us speak with him, and I asked was he scared? He said 'Yeah'. Everybody that knows my husband know he's not afraid of anything, but he was very, very scared."

The last time the couple saw each other was on March 16 when Mr Smith was admitted to hospital. A week later, he had died from coronavirus.

Mr Smith with his daughter. Photo / Facebook

Ms Smith said in the weeks after her husband's death, the virus had swept through the entire family.

"People in the family started displaying flu-like symptoms – no idea it was corona, nothing like that, just, 'Hey, I don't feel so good'," Ms Smith said. "My husband, his symptom was a high fever."

Due to the outbreak in the family, Ms Smith and her daughter weren't able to attend the funeral, instead forced to watch short mobile phone videos of the service.

"I didn't want him to leave here alone. I just feel like he was there for everybody, and I feel like he was alone. Nobody was able to be there for him," Ms Smith said.

"I promised (my daughter) when this is all over, we're going somewhere, we're going to scream and cry and hold each other, and we're going to go visit her dad."