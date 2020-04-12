Lockdown is not fun - it's not meant to be. It's the consequence of a tragic situation and a very important civic duty.

That doesn't mean we can't stop to look on the bright side and see whatever positives can be found even in a tough situation.

The Herald asked Kiwis locked in their bubbles what particular parts of lockdown they are enjoying - the answers were uplifting, to say the least.

A lot of New Zealanders seem to be spending time at home doing the odd DIY jobs they hadn't had time to get stuck into.

Another common trend in the answers is the extra family time a lot of people are getting to enjoy, including sit-down lunches and dinners with the whole family and time spent together cooking those meals.

Kiwis have shared how they're making the absolute best of an unfortunate situation. Photo / Getty Images

"My partner has got loads of renos done yay! My teenager is wanting hugs ... All the time. We've been gardening, cooking up a storm, bottling produce from the garden, hanging out, laughing ... so much laughter, having early nights and sleep-ins. It's been so much about family, we're all reconnecting," one person said.

"Painting my mum's house. It's never been done after 53 years so we're pretty happy. Really opened my eyes to the living conditions she was living in we are working towards improving that," another Facebook user said.

"Finally I could catch up with many things at home, I never had time for. I can sleep, because I feel safe at home. We slowed down, I don't have to cook in a hurry, we are more relaxed. I realised how much I needed to get out of my daily spinning wheel and needed to rest," another person said.

The whole idea of "slowing down" is something a lot of readers mentioned in their answers as one of the silver linings of this bad situation.

Megan Purcell age 7 talks about what she thinks will happen to Easter this year due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Video / Dean Purcell

"The family gets to cook together and eat together. Great conversation while eating. Love spending time with my children and husband after our busy time working. We get to reminisce the activities that we have done, travels and talk about their childhood. Some relaxing days when we can sleep in and take our time in drinking our coffee. The days we bike and walk and taking notice of simple things in life that we have somehow ignored over the years because of busy lifestyle," another reader commented.

For others, it's been a blessing to allow children the time to explore, rather than be stuck in routine.

"It has given my grandchildren some really valuable time to explore and have adventures like camping in the backyard. Also people being friendly and positive while out walking. Time to reassess and value what is really important."

A few readers pointed out that they are appreciating the fact the family can all be together at once, as some couples have trouble taking annual leave at the same time, under normal circumstances.

"We all get to spend time together with no outside time pressures from work, school etc. My husband and I very rarely get to have time off during school holidays let alone both of us at the same time with the kids, now we can," one person said.

"[It] allowed us to appreciate all that we have in our home and in each other. We've been together for six years now and have always worked opposite rosters. So now with our three kids we have TIME and I'm really not sure I'm willing to leave lockdown. It's been amazing spending all this time together as a family," another reader said.

Others said they are taking the time to declutter and see the fact that the shops are closed as a really good way to force themselves to save money.

"A proper routine, and all the laughs and down time I get with my family ... I am grateful my family is healthy," someone else said, echoing what most people agreed on.

"Mother earth is having time to heal, air is better, rivers and streams clearer, fish multiplied."

