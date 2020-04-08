A British man who devoted 18 months to trying to recreate KFC chicken claims he has finally nailed the recipe.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, nations across the world have been placed in lockdown including the UK and New Zealand.

Dan Fell shared a recipe for his at-home KFC chicken strips after trying to perfect the recipe for 18 months. Photo / TheKidLewis Twitter

Takeaways and fast food franchises are closed, which has prompted many to try to recreate their favourite food to satisfy their fast food cravings.

One amateur chef, Dan Fell, decided to share his very own KFC recipe that he worked on the past 18 months that he claims tastes like the real deal.

In a video he shared on Twitter, Fell explains how he makes his 'KFC' chicken at home — and everyone went crazy for it.

The post has received at least 2500 likes with people branding him a "hero".

Here's how to make Fell's dish:

Ingredients

5 cups of plain flour

4 tbsp paprika

2 tbsp white pepper

2 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp ground ginger

1 tbsp mustard powder

1 tbsp Celery salt

1 tbsp Black pepper

1/2 tbsp of oregano

1/2 tbsp of thyme

1/3 tbsp of sea salt

Method



1. Mix the flour and seasonings together in a bowl - Dan uses three parts of this mix to one part self-raising flour

2. Add the chicken - which should be at room temperature - to the dry mix

3. Make an egg wash - egg whites and milk - add the chicken to it

4. Put the chicken back into the seasoning and coat well

5. Fry it in hot oil - 162.5C for the perfect crispy chicken pieces - for five to six minutes

6. If you have a warming oven turn this on to 80C whilst you fry your chicken

7. Pop in here to keep warm if you're cooking them in batches

8. And give them a final 90-second fry before serving.