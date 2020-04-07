Warning: Graphic content

After 10 loveless years together, a pair of giant pandas in a Hong Kong zoo have taken advantage of lockdown to consummate their relationship.

Ying Ying and Le Le made a love connection on Monday, much to the delight of their keepers.

It is perhaps little surprise that after a decade of being on show at Ocean Park zoo, the two amorous pandas waited until visitors were barred by strict lockdown laws to mate successfully.

Advertisement

The pair are both 14 years old and are well into their reproductive years. Male pandas become sexually mature at 7 and females at 5.

If she has fallen pregnant, Ying Ying would be expected to show signs by late June.

"Since Ying Ying and Le Le's arrival in Hong Kong in 2007 and attempts at natural mating since 2010, they unfortunately have yet to succeed until this year despite years of trial and learning," Michael Boos, executive director of the park's zoological operations and conservation, told the South China Morning Post.

"The successful natural mating today is extremely exciting news for all of us, as the chance of pregnancy via natural mating is higher than by artificial insemination."

It took them a while, but they got there. Photo / Ocean Park

Pregnancy can only be confirmed in pandas through an ultrasound scan 14 to 17 days before birth.

"If the mating was successful, signs of pregnancy, including hormonal fluctuations and behavioural changes may be observed as early as late June. But there is always a chance Ying Ying could experience a pseudopregnancy," Boos said.

Because this is 2020 the pandas even made a sex tape, with the help of their keepers - who were kind enough to release it on social media.

Giant pandas Ying Ying and Le Le succeeded in a natural mating, @Ocean_Park has announced. "We hope to bear wonderful pregnancy news to Hong Kongers this year and make further contributions to the conservation of this vulnerable species," the park's Michael Boos said. pic.twitter.com/yJCpCdVHeK — Hong Kong Free Press (@HongKongFP) April 6, 2020

Twitter users' imaginations ran wild with the clip. One labelled it "panda porn" and another dubbed it "panda sutra".

Advertisement

"Why does it sound like a car engine with a bad fuel pump trying to start?" asked one curious man, prompting a woman to reply: "She's faking it".

Others chose to live vicariously through the loved-up couple, bemoaning their own lacklustre sex lives.

"I'm glad someone is getting it," said one woman.

"Quarantine is doing me no favours."

Wham bam-boo thank you mam.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website