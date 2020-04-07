A Wellington mum who recently gave birth to her son has shared a heartbreaking photo of him meeting his grandma for the first time through a glass window.

Nalini Bremner told the Herald she posted the photo of her husband, Tim Bremner, showing their newborn, Kahlo, to Tim's mother, Joany Dekkers, because she wanted to make people aware of the experience new parents are going through during the lockdown.

With Kahlo 11 days old, Dekkers, who lives five minutes away, decided it was time to meet her grandson, even if it was through a window.

Nalini Bremner said when Dekkers arrived she was in tears while saying hello to her grandson through the window.

"She didn't even come in and give him a hug or anything. We are all just doing what we can to help get rid of this virus," Bremner explained.

The new mum decided to capture the heartbreaking moment because she wanted to record the memory of their first meeting.

"I feel like it speaks a 1000 words," she said.

"I'm sure a lot of mums are experiencing the same thing as it's really hard to deal with.

"Even my husband is quite emotional because obviously at this time new dads need their mums' help as well. It's taking on a toll on him too, which a lot of people forget.

"His heart is pretty broken at the moment as well."

Nalini explained that she shared the photo to show people how hard it is to have a newborn and not being able to have the support they need because of the lockdown.

"You hear people not listening to the rules and that just makes me increasingly angry," she said.

"Because of those people, it's not getting better."

She pleaded to those who are flouting the lockdown rule to stop and stay home.

"People who are not listening have no idea what people are going through right now.

"Having a baby is such a fragile time and the lockdown is just making it 10 times harder."

She said after sharing the photo on a local Facebook group called the Mum's Collective, she has received nice comments that have helped her through the stressful time.

"It's astonishing to see how many other mums are actually going through the same thing as I am," she said.

"It's causing a lot of anxiety and depression. I just want society to be aware of that and to check on all the new mums out there that are being isolated and don't get to see their own mums.

"When you have a baby, you want your parents to be a part of that. It's such a huge part of the puzzle that's missing."

