From the day he was born, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was a little royal shrouded in more secrecy than most.

But as the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has grown, he's been slowly but surely revealed to the public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have recently moved to Hollywood to start a new life, refused to share details of their son's birth and his birth certificate when he arrived in May last year.

The first time Archie was openly revealed to the world by his parents. Photo / Getty Images

But this week marks the legal requirement for the details to be made public, and there's one feature in particular that has royal fans confused.

Who is Rachel, Princess of the United Kingdom?

You're not alone in assuming Meghan Markle's title — bestowed upon her by the Queen when she married Harry — was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

According to the Mirror, while she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name.

"She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry."

And while Princess of the United Kingdom sounds strange enough, many of us were not aware her birth name is in fact Rachel Meghan Markle.

The document also reveals another point that was a closely guarded secret as Markle reached her due date: where Archie was born. The public now know Portland Hospital in Westminster, England, was the place of the little royal's delivery.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu during the royal tour of Africa. Photo / Getty Images

According to the New York Post, the facility costs NZ$42,150 a night.

The details of Archie's birth come as Harry and Meghan settle in to their new life in Hollywood. And according to royal commentator Angela Mollard, it must be a difficult period for the Prince.

Mollard told the Star: "He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat to each other – I can hardly see that happening.

"You know, they must feel very separate. He doesn't have the friends in LA, she does. She has [her mother] Doria, she has her family, and while Meghan might have been feeling equally removed in the UK, for Harry, friends have been the people who have supported him, friends and his brother, through all of the years since his mother's death — and to have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him."