A 6 year old with cystic fibrosis has shared a video celebrating that he beat Covid-19.

In a viral video posted by his mother, the boy from Tennessee said: "Thank you for all the cards and the prayers and the gifts. I'm a cystic fibrosis warrior and I beat Covid-19."

Joseph Bostain's disease causes the body to produce thick and sticky mucus that can clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas.

His condition, coupled with the coronavirus, makes him one of the most high-risk people to die from the illness, as the virus attacks the lungs, leading to shortness of breath and respiratory failure.

However, he recovered from the virus in a two-week battle.

According to his mother, Sabrina, Joseph was quarantined in their Clarksville home after coming down with a fever and cough.

He was then taken to Monroe Carroll Jr Children's Hospital, where he was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 19.

Throughout the two-week quarantine, Joseph's mother posted updates on Facebook of his condition.

Update today! Joseph is feeling so much better! The only residue left would be a cough that is better and some tummy... Posted by Sabrina Bostain on Monday, 30 March 2020

"We have wonderful care providers and most importantly we have a MIGHTY GOD," she wrote at the time.

"Stay well and wash and sanitise and please if u are sick stay home and away from elderly and those who u know are immune-compromised!!"

It wasn't until March 28 that his fever broke.

UPDATE ON JOSEPH:: FEVER FREE!!!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Joseph had a good nights sleep with reduced cough! We are having incontinence... Posted by Sabrina Bostain on Saturday, 28 March 2020

"Joseph had a good nights sleep with a reduced cough! We are having incontinence with bowels and a cough but cough seems to be calming down! We are on the home stretch of this virus and the fever-free countdown can begin!" she wrote.

"13 days left and we will be past COVID 19!! I am praying for everyone to stay healthy and well and I thank every single person who has prayed and cheered Joseph on!"

On April 1, she posted the good news that he had recovered with the caption: "Today Joseph can tell you how he is doing himself!"

The US death toll has reached at least 9633 and there are more than 337,000 confirmed cases – more than any other nation is reporting.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued a statewide stay-at-home order to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The state has at least 3392 confirmed cases.