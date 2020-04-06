An occupational therapist in Cromwell has created an intricate sensory walk using chalk that helps kids stay happy and active near their homes during lockdown.

Rebekah Hooper posted a video of her sensory chalk walk to the "Cromwell Caremongering" Facebook group, hoping to inspire parents looking to keep their children entertained.

Using chalk, Hooper created a series of physical actions children perform as they make their way along the footpath.

"Hello everyone I'm an pediatric occupational therapist here in Cromwell - I've done up this sensory chalk walk in my neighborhood as an example of something fun parents could try at home to keep the kiddos regulated," she posted alongside the video.

The sensory chalk walk from Cromwell has been shared across the globe via social media. Photo / Rebekah Hooper

Since it was posted last Tuesday, her sensory chalk walk has been shared more than 31,000 times on Facebook.

Many parents said in the comments they were inspired to recreate the chalk walk and their children loved it.

"Thank you for sharing! My three girls spent the afternoon doing the course over and over again," one person said.

Photo / Rebekah Hooper

"Just the sorts of activities we did as kids , the good old hop-scotching. Looks like a good fitness workout for mums and dads too," another Facebook user said.

The sensory chalk walk video has been shared widely and Hooper is even receiving comments from overseas parents who appreciated the inspiration too.

"This is fantastic! My girls found one of these round the corner from us (Cardiff, Wales) on Thursday and loved doing it. I've just shown your video to my eldest and told her that it came from NZ. We lived there (kids born there) until just over a year ago. Nice connection for us," one person said.

New Zealand is on day 12 of a four-week lockdown. With all schools closed across the country and families encouraged to stay in their bubbles and get out to exercise locally, many have been using chalk to leave messages of positivity in the footpaths near their homes.

