Despite the fact that they are geographically closer than they have been in years, Meghan Markle and her mum Doria have not seen each other since Meghan's LA return.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both been self-isolating with son Archie, after leaving Vancouver Island and moving a short 15km away from Meghan's 63-year-old mother.

The Sun reported that the couple had been advised not to socialise with the yoga instructor and former social worker, in order to keep her safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sun also claims that even though 38-year-old Meghan wanted to return to Hollywood, she has no plans to return to acting.

The couple instead are focusing on househunting for their permanent home, while living temporarily in a private gated community and working on their philanthropic causes.

A source said: "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken.

"After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum.

"Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful, and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus.

"They've been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it's not the same.

"Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with.

"She has also had a big conference call with her agents and told them that at the moment she doesn't wish to be considered for any acting roles.

"Those days are gone."

The Sun reported that the couple, along with son Archie, may be moving to the Pacific Palisades if they can find the right home.

The wealthy palm tree-lined neighbourhood, between Malibu and Santa Monica, has rows of multimillion-dollar homes and a 3.2km-long beach.

