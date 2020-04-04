New Zealand is spending its second weekend in lockdown and all over the country Kiwis are finding new ways to stay in touch with friends and family.

Some use apps like Zoom and Houseparty to have a virtual drink together - others do things a bit differently.

A video on Tik Tok shows the genius way two neighbours are having a catch up over a beverage, while still respecting social distancing rules.

These neighbours won't let lockdown get in the way of their catch up drinks. Photo / Tik Tok

The video shows the men taking part of their fence down and fitting in a wooden "table", with a stool on each side. The hole on the fence is then covered with cling film to ensure no droplets are passed across.

"That's what you call love thy neighbour," the man behind the camera says as they build their new makeshift pub.

The video has had more than 17,000 likes on Tik Tok, with people praising the creativity involved and the lengths these men will go to to keep socialising while keeping social distance.

New Zealand is currently on alert level 4, meaning everyone has to stay home. All pubs, restaurants, cafes are closed and, when outside, people are required to keep a 2-metre distance from each other at all times.

