Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today asked New Zealanders to remember to check on new mums through the lockdown period.

New mums cannot have visitors, but friends and family are reminded to pay extra attention to them because they are an at-risk group with regards their mental health.

During today's Covid-19 update, Ardern said she was worried about women who have just given birth.

Jacinda Ardern today said she is worried about new mums and asked Kiwis to check on them. Photo / 123rf

"I know many new mums will of course stay at home for a long period after having a newborn, but they usually get visits, extra contacts, extra support," Ardern said.

Advertisement

"I just ask people in their wider circle to stay in contact, reach out, check in on those families, see how they're doing.

"There are people we should be particularly mindful of and new mums are among them," the Prime Minister added.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said a "key focus" is "ensuring that people's mental wellbeing is looked after" through alert level 4.

"We want to make sure that everybody who needs support gets the support they need," he said.

Bloomfield and Ardern today announced the first Covid-19 death in New Zealand.

A woman in her 70s died early this morning in Greymouth Hospital.

Ardern said it was a very sad day – but it brought home why New Zealand moved to alert level four.

"This is devastating news," she said.

Advertisement

It was a reflection of why New Zealand was in self-isolation, she said.

Ardern said more people would get sick – older New Zealanders are "by far" at the most risk.

"Today's death is a reminder of the fight we have on our hands."

Ardern again called on New Zealanders to "stay at home, break the chain and save lives".

There were 63 new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand announced today - 60 new confirmed and three probable cases.

The total number of cases is 514.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

