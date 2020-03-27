When your favourite takeaway outlets and restaurants are closed and your cooking skills are minimal at best, who you gonna call?

Reporter Liz Wylie called on Whanganui-made, world famous chef Peter Gordon to share some tips and recipes.

Gordon who lives in London where he owns two restaurants has just arrived in Auckland where he will be in self-isolation for the next few weeks.

"As a local lad, raised in Castlecliff, I can truly empathise with you all regarding the coming month of self-isolation," he says.

"The fascinating and heartening thing is that every New Zealander is doing this together, at the same time, as one society."

Gordon believes the collectiveness provides a rare opportunity for people form an "us" mindset which he sees as a good thing.

"It is a rare thing - it has no political or religious allegiance, no age bias, and doesn't target anyone's national identity."

The Chronicle asked Gordon if he could provide recipes that could be prepared by someone who has possibly never cooked before.

Advertisement

So he came with some that can be managed by beginners or adapted by more experienced cooks.

The first recipe will provide leftovers to form a base for two subsequent meals.

"In a way these recipes can be adapted as you see fit, using the ingredients you have at hand," he says.

"If you're lucky enough to have a garden, or even a few planter tubs, you might have some fresh herbs, tomatoes, sweet corn or salad leaves and if you don't, then perhaps now is the time to plan them for the future once this crazy period is over."

Gordon has used chicken drumsticks for his starting recipe but says it could be made as a vegetarian dish using no meat at all.

"Or you might have some pork ribs or mutton chops – just use what you've got.

"Each ingredient will require different timings, but I've chosen chicken drumsticks as they are fairly fool-proof, inexpensive, and the left-over bones are great in your soup for the following night's dinner. Then left-overs from that are used to make a pasta dish."

The chef says 1.5kg chicken drumsticks will be between 11 to 15.

Advertisement

"Used cleverly these will make three meals for four people over three consecutive nights.

"Bulk out each meal with bread, green vegetables or salad."

Day One

Roast Chook and Veggies

1.5kg chicken drumsticks, defrosted if frozen (or use chicken pieces – ideally on the bone)

1 tablespoon olive oil (or vegetable oil, or 2 tablespoons melted butter)

2 large onions, red or brown skinned, peeled and thickly sliced

6 cloves garlic, peeled and halved

1kg kumara, skins scrubbed, cut into discs about the thickness of a fat thumb

500g pumpkin, skin scrubbed, cut into chunks the same size as the kumara

750g carrots, skins scrubbed, tops cut off, cut into discs about the thickness of a pencil

Fresh or dried herbs – if using fresh use about 2 tablespoons worth (rosemary, thyme, oregano, sage). If using dried about 2 teaspoons.

Salt and cracked black pepper

4 tablespoons tomato sauce

Preheat oven to 170*C fan forced or 180*C without.

You want a large roasting dish for this as there are a lot of vegetables – which you'll use over the next two nights.

Place the chicken drumsticks in the roasting dish, drizzle with the half the oil, sprinkle on ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper and toss it all together, then remove the chicken to a clean plate.

Add the onions, garlic, kumara, pumpkin, carrots and herbs to the roasting dish with the remaining oil and toss it all together. Spread the vegetables out evenly and sprinkle with ¼ cup hot water.

Sit the chicken drumsticks on top, leaving space between them if there is room.

Place the roasting dish on a rack in the centre of the oven.

After 20 minutes, carefully lift the roasting dish out, using two dry tea towels or oven gloves, and sit on a wooden board or trivet.

Using tongs, carefully turn each drumstick over.

Return the roasting dish to the oven and roast a further 20-30 minutes depending on the size of your drumsticks. They're cooked when juices run clear when you poke a thin knife or skewer into the thickest part of the flesh.

Remove the chicken drumsticks and place in a dish and keep warm.

Add the tomato sauce to the vegetables and toss together then roast another 20 minutes.

Serve 2-3 drumsticks per person alongside the roast vegetables. It's important you reserve at least ¼ the vegetables and 4-6 drumsticks. Serve with green vegetables and / or salad.

Place the left-over vegetables and chicken in the fridge for tomorrow.