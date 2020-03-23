In respond to the Government's announcement that New Zealand will move into alert level 4 on Wednesday at 11.59pm, Plunket has closed all clinics, playgrounds, parenting groups and toy libraries for the foreseeable future.

All face-to-face appointments with Plunket nurses have also been suspended until further notice.

"We have had to make some difficult decisions including suspending all face-to-face contact. This includes closing all clinics, toy libraries and stopping the delivery of playgroups and parenting groups until further notice," Plunket chief executive Amanda Malu said in an email today.

"A lot of our services rely on this face-to-face contact, but we know we need to play our part to reduce the risk to New Zealand whānau and tamariki.

"We're currently working hard to find alternative ways of delivering our services to ensure everyone has access to support when they need it, and to make sure that no one feels isolated during this time," Malu added.

Anyone who has a Plunket clinic or home visit schedule will be contacted by their Plunket nurse or kaiāwhina/health worker.

All antenatal, maternal mental health and other specialist services such as the Parenting Through Separation course are also suspended until further notice.

"While the situation in New Zealand evolves, I want to reassure you all that our local teams are there for you, so please don't hesitate to give your Plunket nurse a call or a text if you need support," Malu said.

The PlunketLine remains available 24/7 on 0800 933 922.

Schools and non-essential services across New Zealand will be closed for at least the next four weeks after the Government put the country in nationwide lockdown to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged the magnitude of the measures as she announced them today, but said they could save the lives of tens of thousands of New Zealanders.

Essential services would still be open at both alert levels, she said.

"Kiwis - go home ... If in doubt, don't go out," Ardern said of level 4.

"I have a very keen sense of the magnitude of this moment in New Zealand's history and we did not take this decision lightly.

"But we all absolutely believe this is the right thing to do. If community transmission takes off in New Zealand the number of cases will double every five days.

"If that happens unchecked, our health system will be inundated, and thousands of New Zealanders will die."

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the New Zealand has risen to 102, with 36 new cases since Sunday and two previous cases being treated as community transmission.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

