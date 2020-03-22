His great-grandmother holds one of the foremost collections of paintings in the world, his grandfather is patron of the National Gallery, and his mother an art history graduate.

Little wonder, then, that Prince George shows quite the talent for art.

The 6-year-old schoolboy has given the Duchess of Cambridge a handmade card complete with tissue paper flowers and cut-out vase, as the family share their good wishes with the nation on a very different Mothering Sunday.

Prince George's Mother's Day card. Photo / Instagram

As families across the country practised "social distancing", staying away from seeing elderly relatives under advice to combat coronavirus, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: "To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart - we are thinking of you all at this difficult time."

Advertisement

Posting on social media, they shared images including one previously unseen photograph of William and Kate giving George and Princess Charlotte piggybacks at their home in Norfolk, taken as part of a set used for their Christmas card.

Another showed William and Prince Harry as small boys with their mother Diana, and a third had a baby Kate Middleton in the arms of her mother, Carole.

Kensington Palace declined to say whether George had a little adult guidance in making his colourful card, which showed a very steady hand and eye for detail.

The family spent the day privately, and are understood to be following government advice to avoid all unnecessary social contact even on Mother's Day.

The day was also acknowledged on the social media channels of other members of the family, with Buckingham Palace sharing a black and white image of the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951 with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, holding on to their hats as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding.

READ MORE:

• How the Duchess of Sussex changed the royal family for good

• Meghan and Harry: Painful royal truth in photo

• Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are leaving the royal family feeling crushed at the lack of support

• Experts reveal what Harry really said to Meghan during Commonwealth service

The message read: "Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be.

"Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.

Advertisement

"But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday."