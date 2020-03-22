When one proud dad's newborn son arrived during the coronavirus pandemic, he was forced to introduce him to his grandfather through a pane of glass, with the heartbreaking moment captured in a photo.

Míchéal Gallachoir, from Ireland, was forced to hold newborn Faolán while his grandfather stood outside the house, cruelly blocked from his grandson by social distancing rules.

Three generations of social distancing as my dad meets his grandson for the first time 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/uyHHgBBXxb — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 21, 2020

The image has been shared over 70,000 times since it was posted to Twitter over the weekend by Gallachoir's sister Emma.

Users flooded the post with comments, with one saying that "the love in your dad's face says it all," while another said: "Thank you for modeling what we need to do to stay safe, but it breaks my heart to see that grandad not being able to hold his grandchild."

Advertisement

Four people have died from Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, with over 900 confirmed cases.

Although social distancing is being urged and many restrictions are in place, there is not yet a full lockdown in place.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus alert level 2: Officials probe possible NZ community cases; UK and Italy deaths soar

• Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Sunday's big developments

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Front-line health workers and other medical staff want alert level 4 now

• Covid 19 coronavirus alert level 2: NZ lockdown debate, more help for firms as global deaths soar past 13,500

Faolán's aunt Emma returned to Twitter to thank everyone for their replies, adding the newborn was "doing great".

She also revealed that the proud grandad was also doing well and looking forward to his first cuddle.

"My dad is also doing well and is completely oblivious to his new fame," she wrote.

"He wouldn't let me take a pic of him but he's smiling! My brother lives about 2 minutes away from him so he went up to say hello. He knew he couldn't come in. He is looking forward to holding the baby soon."

Thanks everyone for your lovely messages! The good news is baby Faolán is doing great and oblivious to his new fame. Also Faolán is my nephew and it is my brother Míchéal holding him. His Mammy (whose name is also Emma) took the picture. pic.twitter.com/GZskMJdwgI — Emma (@emmabethgall) March 22, 2020