The world is in uncharted waters with many cooped up inside as the global pandemic turns our lives upside down.

But some in self-isolation have taken it in their stride and have come up with innovative ways to keep themselves entertained.

From using skateboards to 'swim' across the lounge floor, to using the stove hobs to pretend to hit the turntables (making sure they were turned off of course), the ingenuity has kept the internet in fits of a laughter - a pick-me-up welcomed during tough times.

We have pulled together some of the internet's best.

Celebrating my self-isolated birthday with my new best friends! 🥳 #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/rk0JlgMH3j — Kayla Cinnamon ☕ (@cinnamon_msft) March 20, 2020

#QuarantineLife videos are getting better and better I swear 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QHTAyYM5pL — Nick Sandfort (@Im_Standards) March 20, 2020

day 3 of quarantine: start writing my essay pic.twitter.com/8JnRtBvoLO — umam (@hotmanpairs) March 17, 2020

The Newest Fitness Challenge 😂



How far can you pull and how long can kids hang on?



Welcome #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/KWZKHMLZHG — Fit As A Mama Bear (@FitasaMamaBear) March 20, 2020

Mom said the toilet was smoking. Idk what I expected. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/zEEBwzIIF4 — Laura (@lauramanhardt) March 21, 2020

When you are counting the minutes to your team has a virtual happy hour where they plan to have a parade of pets. Everyone is going to introduce their pets. Kids get to join in and meet all the pets. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/UYkiZikeJR — Shannon Zdanowicz ☼ (@SalesforceShnon) March 20, 2020

Day 5 of quarantine with your family: pic.twitter.com/ibDF9x6Fjh — JeZeus⚡️ (@j_mendoza___) March 16, 2020

