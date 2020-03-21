The world is in uncharted waters with many cooped up inside as the global pandemic turns our lives upside down.

But some in self-isolation have taken it in their stride and have come up with innovative ways to keep themselves entertained.

From using skateboards to 'swim' across the lounge floor, to using the stove hobs to pretend to hit the turntables (making sure they were turned off of course), the ingenuity has kept the internet in fits of a laughter - a pick-me-up welcomed during tough times.

We have pulled together some of the internet's best.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Are you cooped up inside in New Zealand? How are you keeping yourself entertained? Send us your pictures and videos
View this post on Instagram

The truth comes out. #NewYorkerCartoons

A post shared by The New Yorker (@newyorkermag) on

View this post on Instagram

the only difference now is that i have no toilet paper

A post shared by Shitheadsteve (@shitheadsteve) on

View this post on Instagram

Love this a lot

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Related articles: